The parking lot overflowed on Dec. 21 at Living Water Church of Cameron where its Ruby’s Pantry food distribution sold out, a free brunch was served to all and 60 quilts were given out in a random drawing. Brunch servers were Diane Bowers and Darlene Kurshinsky.Bambi Forcey had the fun job of giving away 60 quilts made and donated by several quilting groups and individuals. She randomly drew numbers from among those registered for food.
