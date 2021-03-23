Registration is open for the RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.
The event will celebrate 27 years of running and walking to support organizations that make a difference in the communities that Royal Credit Union serves.
Proceeds from the event will benefit three partner charities: The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire and Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake.
Arts organizations were the first to close their doors at the start of the global pandemic and will likely be the last to reopen. This partnership will help these groups operate during this time of great need. So Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic is raising the curtain and supporting the arts.
Registration for this virtual event will be open through June 26 with special early bird pricing ending on April 4.
Participants can run or walk the 10K or two- mile routes and youth can take part in a half- mile course anytime between June 5 and June 28. Registration details are available at rcu.org/race.
The first 100 people to register will receive an exclusive Rock the Riverfront 23-ounce stainless steel water bottle valued at $25. Two registration box options are available starting at $35 for adults and $15 for youth — the Classic Race Box includes an event T-shirt, a finisher medal, a race bib, a charity vote, and results posting while the Royal Race Box includes everything from the Classic Box plus exclusive Rock the Riverfront sunglasses and extra goodies.
Every registration includes a free charity vote and additional votes can be purchased at $2 each.
The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500, and third will receive $5,000.
Course maps will be available at rcu.org/race for those interested in running the traditional two-mile or 10K or half-mile routes.
The RCU Foundation has partnered with RunSignUp and the RaceJoy app for an enhanced registration and race experience. Racers will be given the option to record their time online to qualify for first, second and third place awards in their age group.
Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic offers running routes and the opportunity to benefit three organizations that are making a positive impact in our communities.
Even non-runners can participate in activities like the Rock Hunt, Chalk your Walk, and a Coloring Contest as a way to support the RCU Foundation and the charities it has committed to help in 2021. Find all the details for these activities at rcu.org/race.
The RCU Foundation
The RCU Foundation was established in 2012 to support organizations and initiatives in communities where Royal Credit Union operates in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. The annual Rock the Riverfront-Charity Classic event in Eau Claire has awarded more than $4 million in grants. Contact foundation@rcu.org for more information.
Royal Credit Union
Royal Credit Union is a federally insured credit union proudly serving over 230,000 Members in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Visit rcu.org or call Royal Credit Union at 800-341-9911 for more information.
