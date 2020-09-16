The Rice Lake Fortnightly senior girl for Sept. 8, 2020 is Trinity Roberts, the daughter of Shane Roberts and Marcia Roberts-Seboe.
She is a talented senior girl in the areas of academics, athletics and involvement in school and community activities.
Roberts is an outstanding student who is a member of National Honor Society, received many Academic Awards, is taking many challenging courses including six Advanced Placement classes, and will participate in a medical internship this year.
Roberts is active in FBLA, Student Council and International Club. She has been involved in many activities such as organizing homecoming events, Forrest Run and Coaches vs. Cancer.
The senior is a two-sport athlete participating in gymnastics, and track and field and is a captain for both sports. In gymnastics she was awarded a Scholar Athlete Award, first team Big Rivers Conference, state performance her sophomore year in beam and junior year in beam and vault.
In track and field she participates in hurdles and triple jump and participated at the state meet her sophomore year in the 100-meter hurdles. She has been successful in her activities because she is motivated, organized and outgoing.
Roberts is very active in community activities. She is a Rice Lake Young Ambassador, helped with children’s track and field program, a member of Deutsch’s gymnastics teams, and worked at a gymnastic invitational.
She is active in her church as the head leader in the Back to School bash, teaches Sunday and Bible School, and volunteers many hours.
She is employed at the Milk Pail.
Roberts plans on furthering her education at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse or Minnesota State University-Mankato. She is considering a major in biology and plans to become a physician or a physician assistant.
