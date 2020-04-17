Robarge named a Fortnightly Senior Girl

Rice Lake High School senior Mikaela Robarge, daughter of Travis and Lynne Robarge, is being honored in April by the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club as a senior girl nominee.

She has been active during high school in band and student council in Grades 9-12, yearbook in Grades 10-12 and class officer and National Honor Society in Grades 11-12.

In athletics, Mikaela has been on the swim team in Grades 9-12 and softball manager in Grades 10-12.

Among honors and awards, Mikaela was appointed swim captain for the fall season of her senior year and for the last 3 years has received academic awards. In Grade 11, she was a Student of the Term in social studies and received a Student Excellence Award for  her work in student council.

In the community, Mikaela volunteers frequently at Bethany Lutheran Church, helping prep food, serve and clean at breakfasts and dinners. During summers of her Grade 9-12 years she has been a vacation bible school volunteer, crew leader and photographer. During the summer of Grade 11, she attended the National ELCA Youth Gathering at Houston, Texas. She has also served at the local homeless shelter.

Her employment includes working as a team member at Culver’s in Rice Lake from August 2017 to July 2018. She currently works at the Rice Lake Municipal Pool as a lifeguard, which she began in March 2019.

The fall after graduation she plans to attend UW-La Crosse or Northern Michigan Univeristy in Marquette in the Upper Peninsula. She plans on majoring in Spanish education or to teach Spanish at the secondary level.

