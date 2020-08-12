Road work on Hwy. OO, from Hwy. SS to Hwy. O, is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 17.
Work will consist of removing of the existing asphalt surface, placing a new asphalt surface, shoulders and pavement marking. Funding for this $1.2 million project is through the Barron County budget, and construction will be by the Barron County Highway Department crew.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work area during construction operations, and traffic control specialists will be present to direct traffic in the work zone.
Beginning on Tuesday Aug. 25, Hwy. OO will be closed to through traffic at the intersection with Hwy. SS for replacement of the railroad crossing. It is anticipated that this work will take until the end of the day on Thursday, Aug. 27. A detour route will be signed during the crossing replacement.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Barron County Highway Department at 715-637-3755.
As a reminder, when you encounter work zones, please pay attention as conditions may change. You are also reminded that the use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, in a work zone is against the law. Please help protect yourself and all construction personnel by putting down your phone and paying attention to the road.
