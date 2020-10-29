Teens are invited to virtually join in a monstrously good time at the Rice Lake Public Library this Friday. Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m. The Teentover event will include: Halloween: A Haunted History by Dustin Pari, a pumpkin decorating challenge, costume party, escape room, creepy crafts, spooky scavenger hunt, candy art challenge, Hocus Pocus trivia and more! Register at bit.ly/Teentober20 and be sure to stop in to get all your craft supplies before the event.
In other library news, anyone with young kids or teenagers at home can request a Grab & Go craft bag. Grab & Go bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags and Experience Kits.
The library is offering a variety of virtual programs through our social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on our website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
The RLPL is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no kids toys, or in-person programming at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.