RLPL plans virtual Halloween event for teens

Teens are invited to  virtually join in a monstrously good time at the Rice Lake Public Library this Friday. Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m. The Teentover event will include: Halloween: A Haunted History by Dustin Pari, a pumpkin decorating challenge, costume party, escape room, creepy crafts, spooky scavenger hunt, candy art challenge, Hocus Pocus trivia and more! Register at bit.ly/Teentober20 and be sure to stop in to get all your craft supplies before the event.

In other library news, anyone with young kids or teenagers at home can request a Grab & Go craft bag. Grab & Go bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags and Experience Kits.

The library is offering a variety of virtual programs through our social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on our website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab. 

The RLPL is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own.  There is limited seating available, no kids toys, or in-person programming at this time.

