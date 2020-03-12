RLMS presents comedy 'Understanding Your Pet with Dr, Marla Brett'

The public is encouraged to come out and support students in Grades 5-8 as they present the comedy "Understanding Your Pet with Dr. Marla Brett" written by Andrew Frodahl. Performances are this Thursday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is directed for the 18th annual and final time by retiring teacher Linda Coe.
A revolutionary pet therapist, Dr. Marla Brett, played by Ellyn Gargulak; has recently developed a new pill that she claims will help people understand their pets. Her protege, Dr. Louie Linkester, played by Logan Stager, is overjoyed to handle the trial run of the new drug at his veterinarian clinic. Eager patients, include a U.S. senator, played by Morgan Musil; a farmer, played by Taylor Weinstock; a beekeeper, played by Cally Iveland; a surfer/turtle dude, played by Hunter Vleck; and an exterminator, played by Sam Windorski. They all flood the clinic in hopes of learning to communicate better with their pets. But the medical breakthrough turns to chaos as the pet owners return, suffering from an unforseen side effect, they're now starting to act like their animals! Other cast members are personal assistant Riley, played by Avery Weinstock; reporter Sydney Waggs, played by Madeline Nuebel; the farmer's sister, played by Haley Seelow; turtle dude's girlfriend, played by Abby Doebereiner; Giacomo Linguine, played by Kitana Connaughton;an FDA agent, played by Marianna Gilbert; and vet tech Delaney played by high school student Sydney Staut, who is filling in for her sister, Kendel Staut, who is sick. High school students are Ben Nuebel on tech support and Armin Kiffmeyer on lighting. You won't be barking up the wrong tree with this production. It's the cat's meow!
