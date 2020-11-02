RLMS fifth-graders hold mock election

Rice Lake Middle School fifth-graders held a mock election on Friday. Instead of voting for the political candidates, they voted for principal Josh Tomesh or vice principal Nathan Vlcek. Each had campaign statements on why they should be elected. It was a close one, but Tomesh beat Vlcek by a 2-vote margin, showing once again that every vote matters!
