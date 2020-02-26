RLHS student returns from 'Czechia'

Rice Lake High School junior Kade McCann shows a Czech Republic flag that was signed by his classmates in Žamberk, where he attended school for the second term.

Rice Lake High School junior Kade McCann told the Rice Lake Board of Education about the second term of this school year, when he attended school in Žamberk, Czech Republic, one of Rice Lake’s two Sister Cities.  The term was from Nov. 9-Jan. 22.

He said the Rice Lake International Friendship Association handled his visit as it does all other visits to and from Žamberk and Rice Lake.

The teen was among the citywide delegation to go to Žamberk last June, so he had already been there once. His family had hosted a student from the Czech Republic, which they like to shorten  to “Czechia,” so he had that connection as well.

McCann told the board members that he went to a school called the Zamberk Gymnasium. They had a 3-week Christmas break, and another difference was that they left the school each day and ate lunch at a different location.

“I think I inspired some students to come here,” he said.

McCann said the country’s food was one of his favorite parts of the trip, but he also enjoyed sightseeing. He said Prague was “one of the best cities in the world” and encouraged all of them to visit it.

He encouraged school board members to host an exchange student and/or attend RLIFA’s fundraiser coming up at Lehman’s on April 19.

