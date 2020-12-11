RLHS presents Dickens' carol adapted for radio

Max Lorentz plays Ebenezer Scrooge and Laurel Wagner plays the narrator in “A Christmas Carol” adapted for radio.

Rice Lake High School presents “A Christmas Carol,” adapted for radio from Charles Dickens’ novella with the original score composed and arranged by Anthony E. Palermo.

The public is invited to a free virtual performance Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. Visit the Rice Lake Area School District’s Facebook page for the link to the radio show 15 minutes before each performance.

“We hope you enjoy this audio performance of a timeless classic about redemption and kindness,” said director Nicolle Sabatke Orson. “Our focus is exploring and utilizing voice acting, music and sound effects to support the narration of the story.”

Cast members include Laurel Wagner, Max Lorentz, Seryahna Shuler-Masci, Kylie Gibson, Jordan Otradovec, Ella Orson, Logan Stager and Nolan Tomesh. Slide show presentation by Marie Fields.

