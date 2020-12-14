Rice Lake High School faculty has announced the names of those who received the Outstanding Achievement Award for first term, which ended in early November.
• Agriculture/vet science: Jayce Walton.
•Art: Makayla Theilig, Emma Leamy.
• Business education: Dylan Barker.
• Family/Consumer: Kendra Richter and Kaitlyn Kleyweg.
• Health: Leah Ebner and Breanna Hanson.
• English language arts: Keegan Gunderson and Arsen Crisler.
• Mathematics: Kole Klemme and Jordan Roethel.
• Music: Noah Theilig.
• Physical education: Ethan Thom.
• Science: Lily Peters.
• Social studies: Jaymee Sevals.
• Technology education: Tristan Scheurer.
• World languages: Natalie Gibson, Tangerine Paradise and Rachel Mazourek.
• Distance learning: Courtney Durand.
Criterion used in the nomination process includes cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to the discipline.
