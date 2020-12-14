RLHS names to students of term

Rice Lake High School faculty has announced the names of those who received the Outstanding Achievement Award for first term, which ended in early November.

• Agriculture/vet science: Jayce Walton.

•Art: Makayla Theilig, Emma Leamy.

• Business education: Dylan Barker.

• Family/Consumer: Kendra Richter and Kaitlyn Kleyweg.

• Health: Leah Ebner and Breanna Hanson.

• English language arts: Keegan Gunderson and Arsen Crisler.

• Mathematics: Kole Klemme and Jordan Roethel.

• Music: Noah Theilig.

• Physical education: Ethan Thom.

• Science: Lily Peters.

• Social studies: Jaymee Sevals.

• Technology education: Tristan Scheurer.

• World languages: Natalie Gibson, Tangerine Paradise and Rachel Mazourek.

• Distance learning: Courtney Durand.

Criterion used in the nomination process includes cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to the discipline.

