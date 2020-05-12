Rice Lake High School ag instructor Pete Kolpack oversaw another Mother's Day weekend plant sale, but it was scaled back and low key this year. He explained, "Normally, the high school horticulture class is buzzing with activity during fourth quarter. Students are responsible for planting, transplanting, arranging hanging baskets, fertilizing, monitoring, and promoting our annual plant sale. That was not the case this year. Students in the third term Plants Animals and You class started our vegetable seeds. The plant plugs arrived after spring break and were supposed to be planted by the Horticulture class, but the schools had been closed."
Since the plants were already purchased, Mr. Kolpack transplanted and cared for the plants this spring.
He said, "This past weekend we held our annual plant sale using a Google Form to place orders and made arrangements for pick up on Saturday morning. The goal of the sale was to recoup the cost of expenses and donate the remainder to the back pack program. The support that the community of Rice Lake gave was amazing. We will be donating more than $1,300 to the Back Pack program that provides students in need food to take home over the weekend during the school year. There are currently more than 400 students receiving meal packages each week. Thanks for your support."
