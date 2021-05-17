Rice Lake High School held its Junior and Senior Prom on Saturday night at Mommsen's Harvest Hills.

The theme was Garden of Lights.

The prom committee thanks everyone who helped plan this year's prom, including Kristin and the staff at Harvest Hills, DJ Paul Baribeau, Weegman's Landscape and Garden Center for the donation of flowers for decorating, Poppy Popcorn and Chetek Bakery for the delicious snacks, Just Imagine Floral for the bouquets for court members, Lorrie Parkman for taking pictures of the court members, and RLHS administrators and staff for chaperoning.

