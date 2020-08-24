RLASD names Chromebook winner

School Board president Keven Jensen, at left, and Haugen Elementary principal Natalie Springer, at right, with Chromebook winner Kylie King.

Kylie King, a third-grader from Haugen Elementary, was chosen at the winner of a Chromebook. Her name was drawn from all those receiving Student Recognition awards during the 2019-2020 school year.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

