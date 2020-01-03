River Falls established its dominance early and was never threatened in an 84-49 road win over the Rice Lake Warriors in Big Rivers boys basketball Friday night in Ole Olsen Gym.
The visiting Wildcats built a 20-point lead at 26-6 midway through the first half and led by 39-18 at the half in improving to 2-2 in the conference and 6-2 overall. Rice Lake drops to 1-6 in all games and is winless in four conference outings.
River Falls' 6-foot-5 senior Payton Flood scored a game-high 18 points as the Wildcats held a distinct height advantage. Junior Liam Dougherty at 6-foot 9 added 16 points, and 6-foot-3 junior Zac Johnson scored 13.
Rice Lake got 16 points form junior Nolan Rowe and 15 points from senior Judson Rikkers, who had five of Rice Lake's 13 three-pointers.
Next for the Rice Lake Warriors is a nonconference date at Somerset on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The early start time is 5:45 p.m. as the boys game will precede the Warriors vs. Spartans girls game at about 7:30 p.m.
