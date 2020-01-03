Rice Lake Warriors basketball

Rice Lake Warrior Judson Rikkers drives the baseline against River Falls in Friday's Big Rivers game in Ole Olsen Gym. Rikkers scored 15 points, all on three-pointers, in the Warriors' 84-49 loss to the visiting Wildcats.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

River Falls established its dominance early and was never threatened in an 84-49 road win over the Rice Lake Warriors in Big Rivers boys basketball Friday night in Ole Olsen Gym.

The visiting Wildcats built a 20-point lead at 26-6 midway through the first half and led by 39-18 at the half in improving to 2-2 in the conference and 6-2 overall. Rice Lake drops to 1-6 in all games and is winless in four conference outings.

River Falls' 6-foot-5 senior Payton Flood scored a game-high 18 points as the Wildcats held a distinct height advantage. Junior Liam Dougherty at 6-foot 9 added 16 points, and 6-foot-3 junior Zac Johnson scored 13.

Rice Lake got 16 points form junior Nolan Rowe and 15 points from senior Judson Rikkers, who had five of Rice Lake's 13 three-pointers.

Next for the Rice Lake Warriors is a nonconference date at Somerset on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The early start time is 5:45 p.m. as the boys game will precede the Warriors vs. Spartans girls game at about 7:30 p.m.

