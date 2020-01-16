Rice Lake won three matches but gave up five forfeits in a 60-12 home mat loss to River Falls in Big Rivers wrestling Thursday night.
Winning for the Warriors were Carter Schulz by pin at 106, Aiden Paulson by 9-4 decision at 120, and, in the night's marquee match, Carter Paulson in a 5-1 decision over Division 1-ranked Garett Borth.
The Warriors are scheduled to return to the mats Saturday in the Ladysmith Invitational, starting at 9:30 a.m.
