Ridgeland to host 38th annual Pioneer Day

The horse-drawn parade always brings out a crowd.

The 38th annual Ridgeland Pioneer Day—a tradition nearly 4 decades in the making—is Saturday, Feb. 15. It begins with a greased pig contest at 10:30 a.m. at Eldon Luer Field for ages 7 and under, 8-10, 11-13, and 14-15. The free chicken fly is at noon. No nets allowed. A silver dollar treasure hunt for ages 12 and under is at 1 p.m. A horse-drawn parade is at 1:30 p.m., and a cross-cut sawing contest is at 2:15 p.m. The Legion Auxiliary serves barbecue chicken and pork chops from 11:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

