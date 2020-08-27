Ridgeland readies for 97th Community Fair

Don't let summer slide away before taking in some of Ridgeland's 4-day Community Fair, Sept. 4-7, as these people did at a previous fair.

The 97th annual labor Day celebration the Ridgeland Community Fair, will take place Friday-Monday, Sept. 4-7.

• Friday, Sept. 4: A demo derby at 8 p.m. at Eldon Luer Field starts off the 4-day weekend. See ridgelandfair.org for rules and classes.

• Saturday, Sept. 5: Fair fun runs—a half mile for ages 7 and under; 1 mile for pre-teens; and 2 miles and 10K for all ages— get under way at the Ridgeland Community Center starting at 8 a.m. Cost is $10 for ages 12 and under, $15 for ages 13 and  up. T-shirts or bags given to all participants. Registration forms available at the Crosby-Nelson Insurance Office in Ridgeland or call 715-949-1593.

At 8:30 a.m., a tractor ride begins. Register at Synergy Co-op. Call Melanie at 715-949-1165 for more information.

At 11 a.m., a bean bag tournament starts under the tent. Open doubles, $20, call Adam at 715-418-9330 for details.

Arts and crafters farmers market offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rent a space to sell or trade. Entry forms available at Security Bank or call 715529-1451 to enter.

Music in the Park presented from 1-3 p.m. featuring the Otterson’s Bluegrass.

Street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight featuring Kid Kactus and the Tumbleweeds.

• Sunday, Sept. 6: The arts and crafts farmers market continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Shine and Show Car Show from 2-5 p.m. with check in and line up at the park. No registration required.

Music in the Park featured from 2-5 p.m. featuring the Cabin Dwellers.

A street dance is from 7-11 p.m. with the Rattle Can Red Band.

• Monday, Sept. 7: The Midwest Horse Pullers Association Pulling Contest starts at 9 a.m. at Eldon Luer Field. Admission is $6 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 12 and under.

The arts and crafts farmers market continues.

The grand parade starts at 1 p.m. with floats, bands and novelty units welcome. For parade details, call 715-455-1064.

Music under the tent by John Lynch starts at 2 p.m.

Camping is available all weekend at $10 per night; call 715-949-1029 to reserve a space.

For all other events, go online to RidgelandFair.org or like them on Facebook.

