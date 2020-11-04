Piper Richter, a 2018 graduate of Rice Lake High School was awarded the American FFA Degree last week.  

This recognition is typically awarded at the National FFA Convention in front of thousands of people.  This year the ceremony was done virtually and streamed across homes and schools across the country.  

Less than 1% of FFA members will earn the American Degree. This is the culmination of a very active and involved FFA and academic career.

To earn this award, students need to have earned the Greenhand, Chapter, and State FFA degrees, taken six agriculture classes, two of which can be at the college level; have taken on leadership roles and participated at State and National FFA events.

Members also need to have an exemplary Supervised Agricultural Experience with financial records and invest more than 2,250 hours in their SAE project.  There are more than 700,000 FFA members across the country.   

 Richter is currently enrolled at UW-River Falls and is pursuing a major in Agriculture Education.  Her parents are Rebecca Richter and Kori Richter.

