Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake will receive $5,000 following the 2021 virtual Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic, the RCU Foundation announced.

Three partner charities — Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire and Northern Star Theatre Company — will share more than $27,000. The performing arts were hard-hit by COVID-19, with estimated losses of 1.4 million jobs and $42.5 billion in sales.

Registered participants received one free vote at the time of registration; additional votes were available to be purchased online at $2 each. The Heyde Center for the Arts earned 48% of the votes and will be awarded a $15,000 donation, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild earned 38% of the votes and will receive $7,500, and Northern Star Theatre Company will receive $5,000 after earning 14% of the vote.

The RCU Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic included a 10K, 2 mile, and half mile youth walk/run, chalk your walk and coloring contests, and the increasingly popular Classic Rock Hunt and Youth Rock Hunt.  

More than 500 people took part in the virtual run/walk and related activities. Save the date for the 2022 Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic run/walk in Phoenix Park on Saturday, June 25. More information is available at rcu.org/Race.

