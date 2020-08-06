Rice Lake High School teacher Jennifer L. Helstad has been selected as one of 49 James Madison Fellows for 2020.
James Madison Fellowships support the graduate study of American history by aspiring and experienced secondary school teachers of American history, American government, and civics.
Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” a James Madison Fellowship funds up to $24,000 of each Fellow’s course of study towards a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.
“I initially didn’t realize how big a deal it was,” said Helstad.
She said the magnitude of the honor sunk in as she received letters of congratulations from Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Romaine Quinn.
Unless delayed by COVID-19, Helstad will have the opportunity to visit important government sites in Washington D.C., meet a U.S. Supreme Court justice and more.
The fellowship will also support Helstad’s pursuit of a master’s degree at Ashland University in Ohio. She is enrolled in a hybrid online and on-campus program, which typically occurs during summer.
“It’s a 12-hour drive and I have two kids at home,” said Helstad. “So it makes things a little challenging, but I have a very supportive husband.”
Helstad applied for the fellowship each of the past 3 years, and was runner-up in Wisconsin twice before winning this year.
The 49 James Madison Fellows were selected in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the nation’s island and trust territories.
The fellowships are funded by income from a trust fund in the Treasury of the United States and from additional private gifts, corporate contributions, and foundation grants. Recipients are required to teach American history, American government or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support.
The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government, and thus to expose the nation’s secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.
