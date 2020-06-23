Rice Lake Swimming Pool reopens

The Rice Lake Swimming Pool opened Monday, June 22, when Tess Gregoire said about 20 people of all ages called ahead or online to schedule a swim time. No walk-ins are allowed at this time. No shower nor locker use is permitted, and only prior members and punch card holders are being allowed into the pool this first week, June 22-28. For more patron guidelines, click the pool under the What's Happening tab on the Rice Lake School District web site, ricelake.k12.wi.us.
