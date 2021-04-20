The 69th consecutive opener for the Rice Lake Speedway is scheduled for Saturday night, April 24 at the third-mile dirt track located one mile north of Rice Lake.
Despite cool weather to begin the week, everything is still on as scheduled for this week which will include a practice session on Thursday night and then the race opener on Saturday.
According to speedway co-owner Mitch Hansen, "everything is a go at this point including both practice and the race opener. The long range forecast right now calls for cooler temperatures for the weekend and some chance of rain on Saturday morning so we will just have to monitor the situation and see what happens as much could change before that time."
The practice is slated for Thursday from 6-9 p.m. with drivers in all classes invited to participate. Fans will be allowed in the grandstands without any admission charge and drivers and crews should check the speedway Facebook page for updates.
Racing in five WISSOTA sanctioned divisions will see the pit gates open at 4 p.m., the grandstands at 5 p.m. and hot laps will start at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday night the cars will be judged and the "Best Appearing" in each class will be awarded on May 1.
Regular race nights for the five divisions will take place the first three nights of the season before the first special event, which will be the Trackside Collectibles 40 on May 15 when the WISSOTA Late Models will join the regular five divisions in a program that will see the Late Models racing for $2,000 to win their main event.
The Rice Lake Speedway is located one mile north of Rice Lake, midway between Highway 48 and Highway SS. The track phone number is 715-236-2002 and Mitch Hansen can be reached at 715-205-1122 while Dave Adams can be reached at 715-205-2861.
The speedway website is ricelakespeedway.net and the Facebook page offers the most recent news and updates from the track.
