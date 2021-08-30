Heavy rains last Friday and the promise of more the next day, along with possible severe weather, forced the management of the Rice Lake Speedway to cancel the regular season finale last Saturday night.
Management will now look ahead to their season ending event this Saturday night. This one night show will feature all five classes that race at the track on a weekly basis, which includes WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks.
Extra money will be on the line for all five classes with the Modifieds racing for $1,000. The Pure Stocks will also be racing for a grand in the last of five “No Mystery” feature races that the track has offered this year. The top prize for the Super Stocks is $800, with $600 for the Midwest Modifieds and $500 to win in the Street Stock feature.
Regular race times will be in effect with the pits opening at 4 p.m., the grandstands at 5 p.m. with the draw cutoff at 6:30 p.m. with hot laps and racing to immediately follow.
The presenting sponsor for the Labor Day weekend special is Quanex with continued thanks to the Red Cedar Speedway for its continued support, where on Sept. 24 and 25 it hosts the annual Punky Manor Challenge of Champions.
Check the speedway website and Facebook page for more information such as event pricing and any other changes or additions. This will be the last race on the schedule for the 2021 racing season at the speedway.
