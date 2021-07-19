After a week off from racing to allow fans and competitors and refresh and enjoy the Barron County Fair, racing will return to the Rice Lake Speedway on Saturday night with the first of several big, back-to-back races to wrap up the month of July and begin August.
This Saturday night will be Hall of Fame night at the track with four more individuals joining the list of those that are members of the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame. Being added to that group this year are Jason Hensel, Rich Bishop, Loren Miller and the late Woody Kurtzhals. Along with that, the third of the “No Mystery” $1,000 to win feature races will be contested with the Street Stocks having their night on Saturday. Dubbed “The Prelude to the Dream”, a large number of Street Stocks are expected to be on hand to race for the extra money and also get tuned up for the 27th annual Street Stock “Little Dream”, scheduled for Tuesday night, Aug. 3. All classes will be in action this coming Saturday night.
Then, the following week, Saturday night, July 31, the Late Models will make their last appearance of the season at the track. This will be the second appearance of the Structural Buildings WISSOTA Challenge Series Late Model group at the track this season and New Richmond's Pat Doar is hoping for a repeat performance after his May 29 win here. The current point standings for this series find Hermantown, Minnesota's Darrell Nelson with a narrow four-point lead over Jeff Massingill, with John Kaanta, Chad Becker and Jake Redetzke also very close in the standings. This race will be the third of a swing for the series on that week with previous stops at ABC Raceway in Ashland on Thursday and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on previous nights to the Rice Lake race. The Super Stocks and Street Stocks will have the night off as Swant Graber will be the presenting sponsor on that night.
And then, just three days later on Aug. 3, the 27th annual Street Stock Little Dream will be held at the track. The biggest Street Stock race in all of WISSOTA and one of the absolute biggest in the entire country. Perhaps up to 60 Street Stocks from five states and Canada (pending border openings) will be on hand to fight for the giant first place prize which last year reached an all-time high as winner Nick Traynor went home to Barron with an extra $26,000 in his pocket. S & R Towing will be the presenting sponsor for that event. The rain date, if needed, will be the following night. Event coordinators Scott Tiefs and Chris Stepan are already working hard to make this event a major success and Stepan's FYE Motorsports Promotions from St. Cloud, Minn. and Las Cruses, N.M. again administer the race night activities.
And after that event, the track will take the following Saturday night, Aug. 7, off to recoup and get ready for the big push on the final full month of racing for 2021.
As always, late breaking news is shared on the speedway Facebook page and track website at ricelakespeedway.net. Call Dave Adams at 715-205-2861 or Mitch Hansen at 715-205-1122 with any questions.
