After losing the car show in 2020, drivers and crews are more than anxious to put their race machines on display and that is what they will doing this coming week in Rice Lake's Cedar Mall as the cars and stars of the Rice Lake Speedway show their shiny works of automotive art for the first time.
According to event coordinator Kevin Adams, somewhere around 30 race cars and Karts that will be in action at the Rice Lake Speedway and the Rice Lake Speed Pit will be on display at the mall.
They will enter the mall on the evening of March 25 and will be on display from Friday through Sunday, March 28. All classes of cars will be on display along with a number of divisions of the racing karts.
Officials from both the Speedway and Speed Pit will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the 2021 racing schedule at both tracks.
The first on track activity for either track will come on Thursday night, April 22 when a practice night will be held at the Speedway with the 69th consecutive season opener set for two days later on Saturday night, April 24. The kart track begins their season a month later.
