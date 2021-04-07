The voting members of the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame Committee recently met to review the list of candidates and make their selection as to who will be added to the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame.
Four new members will be added in 2021, two drivers and two from the “Friends of the Speedway” category.
When the ballots had been tallied, the four new inductees will include Jason Hensel and Rich Bishop from the driver category and the “Friends” named will be Loren Miller and the late Woody Kurtzhals.
The induction ceremony will be a part of the July 24 program at the speedway that will also include a full show in all five divisions that routinely race at the track. The new members will be a part of the gathering of all members of the hall hosted by track owners Dave Adams and Mitch Hansen that will be held before the race program and the new members will be presented to the crowd at an intermission ceremony during the race program.
In other track news, everything remains on schedule for an opening night planned for April 24 and a preseason practice night slated for April 22. For more information, check the speedway website at ricelakespeedway.net or the speedway Facebook page or call Adams at 715-205-2861 or Hansen at 715-205-1122.
