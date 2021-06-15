The Rice Lake Speedway has made several small adjustments to their racing schedule for the rest of the 2021 racing season. Coming off the first “Mystery Feature” night held at the track on June 5 when the Modifieds were picked as the class to receive the chance to race for $1,000 to win their main event, track ownership has decided to adjust their approach to these events.
In an effort to allow teams in various classes to know just when they will be racing for extra money and maximize the value for businesses sponsoring those nights, the track has decided to reveal just which class will be racing for the extra money on each of the three remaining nights in question.
The Street Stocks will race for the $1,000 to win main event on June 26, The Super Stocks on July 10 and the Midwest Modifieds on Aug. 14. Renamed the “No Mystery $1,000 to win” feature races, the dates have remained the same but now the classes have been designated their special night. The Pure Stocks had already been designated their date to race as being on Sept. 4 and the Modifieds have already raced their special. No other changes have been made and all five classes of cars will race on those dates.
After a one week break in the racing schedule during which a highly successful demolition derby was held at the track last Saturday night, weekly racing returns this Saturday with a five division program sponsored by Real Estate Solutions. Race time is 7 p.m.
On June 26, all five classes will return with the Street Stocks running their “No Mystery” feature with the evening sponsored by Max's Family Bar. It is also Kid's Night at the track which is one of the biggest nights of the racing season. There will a “meet the driver”session on the track before the program begins, plenty of drawings and as always a highlight of the evening is the drawing for bicycles that will be given to the kids on hand. The goal this year is to get to 100 bikes to be given away and anyone wanting to donate a bike for the drawing should contact Megan Adams and check the speedway Facebook page for more information on how to get involved that night.
The speedway website is ricelakespeedway.net.
