A social media post circulating this week that refers to a threat to school safety for all schools in the nation prompted the Rice Lake Area School District to alert families and staff.
The post on TikTok refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA” on Friday. The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in the Rice Lake Area School district, according to a communication to parents and staff from Administrator Randy Drost.
The district has contacted local law enforcement agencies regarding the post.
“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously,” Drost said in the letter. “This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.”
On Nov. 12 two Rice Lake High School students were taken into custody after the School District became aware they had re-shared a threatening post that appeared on Snapchat.
The original post was made by someone who is not a Rice Lake High School student and who had no connection to the schools.
The district asks that parents or children who become aware of potential threats posted to social media or anywhere else notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.
“As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students,” Drost said.
