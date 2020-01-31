Barron County Habitat for Humanity is closing its ReStore, the organization announced in its January newsletter.
The newsletter states that the change reflects a tighter focus on the organization's core mission of building homes for those in need.
"We will be greatly discounting the inventory in the ReStore with a goal of clearing out most of the inventory by Saturday, Feb. 29. We will liquidate any remaining items the first two weeks of March," according to the newsletter.
"This decision has been discussed for many months as we are looking for ways to concentrate our time and resources more fully on our mission. We will have incredible deals over the next few weeks, so plan to visit the ReStore."
