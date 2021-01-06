The Rice Lake Public Library is open to the public with a limit of 20 patrons in the building at a time. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available. There are no toys, games or in-person programming at this time. The staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief.

The library is still offering its curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.

Grab & Go bags of simple activities for children of all ages at available upon request. These change weekly with most supplies provided. Make & Take bags, Book Club bags and Experience Kits are available for teens and adults.

A variety of virtual programs are available through social media channels. These include: Storytime on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.; Snuggly Storytime on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Teen Jackbox Game Night on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on the website, rlpl.org under the At Home Resources tab.

