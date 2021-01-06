The Rice Lake Public Library is open to the public with a limit of 20 patrons in the building at a time. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available. There are no toys, games or in-person programming at this time. The staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief.
The library is still offering its curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Grab & Go bags of simple activities for children of all ages at available upon request. These change weekly with most supplies provided. Make & Take bags, Book Club bags and Experience Kits are available for teens and adults.
A variety of virtual programs are available through social media channels. These include: Storytime on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.; Snuggly Storytime on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Teen Jackbox Game Night on Mondays at 4 p.m.
Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on the website, rlpl.org under the At Home Resources tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.