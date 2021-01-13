The Rice Lake Public Library reminds patrons that a variety of virtual programs are available through social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on their website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.

Virtual programs include: Storytime: Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.; Snuggly Storytime, Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Teen Jackbox Game Night, Mondays at 4 p.m.

Call the library at 715-234-4861 for curbside service or further details.

