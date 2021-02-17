Rice Lake Public Library is open to the public, with a limit of 20 patrons in the building. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library will still be offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag. which change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out the Take & Make bags or Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out the website or search “Experience Kits” on the catalog.
Rice Lake Public Library now offers Caregiver Experience Kits for those caring for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Each of the four themed kits is designed to stimulate conversation and bring back happy memories, as well as provide information and resources for the caregiver. These kits can be checked out for three weeks and can be requested in-person, over the phone or online.
A variety of virtual programs are available through social media channels. The schedule includes Storytime on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.; Snuggly Storytime on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Teen Jackbox Game Night on the first and third Mondays at 4 p.m.; and Teen Among Us Game Night on the second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on at rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
