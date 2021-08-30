Rice Lake Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The library will also be closed on Tuesday due to a system-wide upgrade to library software. The upgrade will mean that the library catalog will not be working all day. Holds cannot be placed and patrons will not be able to log into their accounts. Digital library resources, such as Libby, will also have limited access. Already downloaded items on Libby and Overdrive will be accessible, but patrons will not be able to download any new materials that day. Databases, such as Ancestry, will also not be available. Library staff appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.
Regular library services will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Summer Reading for all ages ends Sunday. Be sure to turn in reading logs and bingo cards to redeem awesome prizes. Congratulations to all Super Readers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.