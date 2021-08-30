Rice Lake Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The library will also be closed on Tuesday due to a system-wide upgrade to library software. The upgrade will mean that the library catalog will not be working all day. Holds cannot be placed and patrons will not be able to log into their accounts. Digital library resources, such as Libby, will also have limited access. Already downloaded items on Libby and Overdrive will be accessible, but patrons will not be able to download any new materials that day. Databases, such as Ancestry, will also not be available. Library staff appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.

Regular library services will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Summer Reading for all ages ends Sunday. Be sure to turn in reading logs and bingo cards to redeem awesome prizes. Congratulations to all Super Readers.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments