The following Rice Lake Community Services Department park facilities will be opened Friday, May 23, at 10 am.
- Dog Park
- Veterans City Park
- Hunters Park
- Shudlick Park
- Archery Park
- Narrows Park
- Richter Park
- Knapp Stout Park
- Moon Lake Park (excluding Splash Pad)
- Orchard Beach Boat Landing
- Stein Street Boat Landing
The public is advised to practice social distancing, to not gather in large groups and practice frequent hand washing, especially after using the playground equipment.
Roux Park will not open at this time due to some interior work still needing attention and to allow grass to grow around the new facility.
Tate and Clanton Ball Parks will not open at this time, as organized sports would be considered a mass gathering. This decision will be reviewed weekly and may change.
Indian Mounds Burial Ground will continue to be viewed as a native burial ground and not as a park/play area.
