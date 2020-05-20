Rice Lake Veterans City Park

Veterans City Park is among Rice Lake oldest and most-used parks. 

 Ryan Urban/Rice Lake Chronotype

The following Rice Lake Community Services Department park facilities will be  opened Friday, May 23, at 10 am.

  • Dog Park
  • Veterans City Park
  • Hunters Park 
  • Shudlick Park
  • Archery Park
  • Narrows Park 
  • Richter Park
  • Knapp Stout Park
  • Moon Lake Park (excluding Splash Pad)
  • Orchard Beach Boat Landing
  • Stein Street Boat Landing

The public is advised to practice social distancing, to not gather in large groups and practice frequent hand washing, especially after using the playground equipment.

Roux Park will not open at this time due to some interior work still needing attention and to allow grass to grow around the new facility. 

Tate and Clanton Ball Parks will not open at this time, as organized sports would be considered a mass gathering. This decision will be reviewed weekly and may change. 

Indian Mounds Burial Ground will continue to be viewed as a native burial ground and not as a park/play area.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments