Rice Lake Men's Club announces art contest winners

Instead of its annual kids fishing derby on the shore of Rice Lake this June, the Rice Lake Men's Club put on a Brighten the Community art contest for students in Grades K-4. The goal of the contest was to bring joy and cheer to both students and the community.
Men's Club member Brad Wiedmann announced this week that the club received 29 entries—14 from Grades 3 and 4, 15 from Grades K-2. Winning $60 each for their winning entries were 7-year-old Braun Miller of Grade 2 and 10-year-old Jaidyn Halling of Grade 4. The Men's Club thanked all who participated with a smaller financial award.
