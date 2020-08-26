A Rice Lake man was struck and killed while walking on an interstate in South Dakota, according the state’s highway patrol.
Cornelius Kirk Jr., of Rice Lake, was walking in the driving lane and on the shoulder of Hwy. 29 about a half-mile north of Sisseton on Friday, Aug. 21, at about 10:20 p.m. when he was hit by a 2007 GMC Yukon with six occupants, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
The six people in the Yukon weren't injured and no charges are pending against the 19-year-old driver, Micah Reis, 19, of Sioux Falls.
Also in the vehicle were a 43-year-old man and four other youth, ranging in age from 13 to 19.
The incident remains under investigation.
