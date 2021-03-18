A Rice Lake man was charged today in Barron County Circuit Court with four felonies related to a fatal Amish buggy vs. truck collision on Feb. 18 on Highway M near 30th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove.
Anthony R. Anderson, 40, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle w/PAC, OWI causing injury, and PAC causing injury.
Two teens in the buggy had been injured after the crash. A 17-year-old had been flown to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he died on Feb. 24 from severe injuries suffered in the collision. A 16-year-old had been transported to Lakeview Medical Center with minor injuries.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Anderson, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 9.
This story will be updated.
