The safety of Downtown Rice Lake's residents, workers, and visitors is of the utmost importance to us here at Rice Lake Main Street Association. We want you to know that we are monitoring all recommendations and updates from government officials surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), and we will inform our stakeholders of relevant changes. The first priority for everyone is to take appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our entire community remains healthy.
During this time of adjustments in social events, work schedules, and travel, we encourage you to remember our many small businesses in downtown and throughout our community and to continue supporting them even if you cannot visit them physically.
Currently, many downtown Rice Lake restaurants, stores, and speciality services are taking extra steps to ensure their spaces are clean and safe for customers. Follow guidance from public health officials regarding social distancing and proper health etiquette if and when visiting businesses and public spaces. If you are not able to visit stores and restaurants physically, there are still things you can do to support our small and local businesses:
- Shop online or via phone. Many of downtown’s retailers have online shopping available; our local and independent shops will help you get what you need via phone, Facetime, or other methods, if necessary.
- Purchase custom or corporate gifts from retailers who can handle orders over the phone or online.
- If you typically order wholesale products with local retailers later in the year, place your orders now.
- If you do not need anything specific at the moment but still want to support local, buy gift cards to spend later in our various storefront businesses.
- For restaurants, order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would dining in.
- You can buy gift cards for many local restaurants, too.
- Share this post and information widely so others know how to help.
First and foremost, prioritize and take all health and safety precautions for yourself and others in our community. Our community health as a whole depends on working together, and our small businesses are the lifeblood of the Downtown Rice Lake economy. We want to make sure they continue to stay successful while maintaining appropriate public health safety measures.
For questions, please contact rlmainst@outlook.com. Thank you!
