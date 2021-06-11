The Rice Lake Lions Club, a service organization with the motto We Serve, has announced its officers for the Rice Lake Lions Club for 2021-22. The officers begin their term July 1, and they are elected for one year.
This will be the 55th year that the Lions have served the Rice Lake area. During the summer the club meets on the second Tuesdays of the month at the Narrows Park picnic area. But during the rest of the year the club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Elks Club in town.
The Lions annually have fundraisers such as the pancake breakfast during Aquafest, a pie buffet, and raffle. In addition, club members also be working the Norske Nook pie booth and the Demolition Derby at the Barron County Fair.
One primary goal of Lions International is the improvement of sight worldwide. Along those lines, the Rice Lake club collects and recycles used eyeglasses, does vision screening in the area grade schools, has a cornea transport program, and supports the Wisconsin Lions Camp for the handicapped in Rosholt, Wisconsin.
Anyone interested in joining the Lions Club or desiring more information about it can contact Club President Sam Kochel at 715-491-6391.
