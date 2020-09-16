Rice Lake Public Library is so excited that the library will be open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no kids toys, or in-person programming at this time. Library staff encourage everyone to treat their visits here like they would the grocery store.
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m, the library will be offering curbside pick-up and appointments. Patrons can place holds via the MORE library catalog, over the phone or by emailing curbside@rlpl.org. The library system delivery is operating limited days, so items from other libraries will take longer to arrive than normal.
Notifications for holds being ready for pickup have returned to normal, but patrons still need to call the library to schedule their curbside time for pickup. Returned materials will be quarantined for 96 hours, but items will be back-dated to the day that library staff pulled them from the book drop.
Anyone with young kids or teenagers at home can request a Grab & Go craft bag. Grab & Go bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags and Experience Kits.
The library is offering a variety of virtual programs through our social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on our website, rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
Virtual Programs
- Tuesday, Friday, Saturday all-age storytimes at 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday Snuggly Storytime at 7:30 p.m.
- Lego Challenge, every Thursday
- Art at Home, every other Monday
