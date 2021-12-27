Join the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Rice Lake Public Library on Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the skating rink and Lumbering Hall of Fame. The library will be sharing winter stories at 3:30 p.m. as well as a craft for all those who don't want to skate or want to take a break from skating. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided for free in the Warming House at the skating rink.
In-person storytime is coming back starting in January, Tuesday and Friday morning.
Storytime will return to in-person at the library with the first storytime occurring on Tuesday. Both storytimes will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place in the RCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. Masks will be required for all in attendance. For the month of December, all virtual storytimes will be repostings as staff prep for the return of in-person programming. Other storytimes will remain virtual for the time being.
The library will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be closed all day Saturday.
Staff Picks include "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play" by Nick Offerman, "Lucky" by Marissa Stapley, "Otto" by Jon Agee amd "Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World" by Benjamin Alire Saenz.
Virtual programs include Storytime Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m., Snuggly Storytime, Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Teen Game Nights: Jackbox/Among Us/Minecraft, alternating Mondays at 4 p.m.
