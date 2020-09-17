Within a week of discontinuing its K9 program, Rice Lake Police Department sold dog Cuff to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for $5,000 on Sept. 1.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County.
“The request to the LEFBC would be to designate these funds specifically for the Rice Lake Police Department in the future if the department decides to bring this important program back,” according to documents presented to the City Council, which approved the donation at its Sept. 8 meeting.
Polk County’s K9 recently died unexpectedly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.