Within a week of discontinuing its K9 program, Rice Lake Police Department sold dog Cuff to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for $5,000 on Sept. 1.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County.

“The request to the LEFBC would be to designate these funds specifically for the Rice Lake Police Department in the future if the department decides to bring this important program back,” according to documents presented to the City Council, which approved the donation at its Sept. 8 meeting.

Polk County’s K9 recently died unexpectedly.

