The Warrior Robotics Team at Rice Lake High School will host the Warrior VEX VRC Challenge, the first-ever competitive robotics tournament in Rice Lake, on Saturday.
The public is welcome to attend the tournament, which will take place in the Ole Olsen gym at the high school from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. McCain Foods in Rice Lake is sponsoring this opportunity for students to showcase their engineering, problem-solving and collaborative skills in an engaging fashion.
Attendees should plan to enter the building through the W9 doors. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the day.
During the event more than 20 high schools VEX VRC robots from around the Northwestern part of Wisconsin, including nine from Rice Lake, will compete for opportunities to advance to the state level tournament held in March.
This year’s challenge is titled “Tipping Point” and requires robots to collect rings, place them on towers, and then balance towers and robots on movable platforms at the end of the match. At VEX VRC tournaments, morning qualification rounds are two minutes long, with the first 15 seconds being autonomously programmed with the last 1:45 being controlled by a student driver. Robot teams are seeded throughout their morning performance during these matches to earn a place in a single elimination finals bracket held in the afternoon.
Additionally, all teams will have a chance to earn a skill score ranking on a separate field by showcasing their one minute driver controlled program and one minute autonomous program. Throughout the event, robot teams are interviewed and judged on their design process and engineering notebooks.
Anyone looking to learn more about the exciting world of competitive robotics should attend any part of this event or reach out to Warrior Robotics advisors Jeremy “Pete” Peterson or Steve Adams at Rice Lake High School.
