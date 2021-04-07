EAU CLAIRE — Carley Widiker, daughter of Ed and Kim of Chetek, was presented the Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at a ceremony on Monday at 7 p.m. by Zoom meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This award is given to a high school senior who excels academically, participates in extracurricular activities, and is active in the community.
Carley is proud of being a member of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, National Honor Society, and Fortnightly Senior Girls club. She has earned the Academic Excellence award and three consecutive academic letters. Carley has competed in Future Business Leaders of America as well as in Science Olympiad. Carley also played volleyball and participated in Track and Field.
Carley plans to attend UW-Madison and major in finance.
Approximately two dozen high schools in the Chippewa Valley and beyond participate in the program and select a student to represent their schools. All the students are topnotch, and DAR members are proud to recognize these exceptional students.
