The Warrior Robotics Club from Rice Lake High School nearly took a clean sweep of awards this weekend at the Somerset Robotics Tournament.
Team Ingenuity, consisting of Keagan Weinstock, Adam Roethel and Brett Kucko, along with Team Sojourner, made up of Gavin Curtis and Brendyn Otradovec, assisted by Dylan Dirkes, teamed together to win the tournament. They were also awarded the overall Excellence, Design and Skills Awards.
Freshmen team Insight, consisting of Hannah Yeager, Evelyn Easton and Stephanie Kucko, placed third overall and second in the Skills competition.
Their outstanding performances led to invitations to the state robotics tournament in March for all three teams. With previous successes from the club earlier this winter, the Warrior Robotics team has already qualified six teams to the state level tournament, the most in school history.
