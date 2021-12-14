Rice Lake High School has announced recipients of its Outstanding Student Achievement Award for the first term. Determined by the faculty, the award is given for a student's cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication.
They include Ellie Strand in health, Isabelle Schmidt in science, Morgan Musil in social studies, Carter Schulz and Shelby Erickson in art, Jessica Dong in business education, Rayshawn Deacon and Ava Gargulak in physical education, Mason Carpenter in family and consumer education, Evan Dong and Keegan Gunderson in mathematics, Sydney Staut in agriculture, G'Vontre Crayton in music, Sydney Organ and Kendel Staut in world languages, Hunter Vlcek and Jeremy Haughian in English, Jacqui Erb in technology education and Relena Johnson of the Warriors On Wisconsin program.
