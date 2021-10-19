Rice Lake High School's 2021 Homecoming Court and Class Representatives include the following: Front, from left, are Avery Ash, Reese Aaby, Kallahan Bowman, Queen Lauren Alberg, King Alex Belongia, John Arneson, Lucas Sirek and Connor Durand. Middle row, from left, are Chloe Fenske, Jenna Clark, Brynn Hudson, Jake Engebritson, Forest Grenier and Cole Fenske. Back row, from left, are Faith Forsberg, Aria Hanson, Alexi MacDonald, Christian Lindow, Elliott Nolin and Andrew Nelson.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.