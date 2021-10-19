RLHS Homecoming Court announced
Rice Lake High School's 2021 Homecoming Court and Class Representatives include the following: Front, from left, are Avery Ash, Reese Aaby, Kallahan Bowman, Queen Lauren Alberg, King Alex Belongia, John Arneson, Lucas Sirek and Connor Durand. Middle row, from left, are Chloe Fenske, Jenna Clark, Brynn Hudson, Jake Engebritson, Forest Grenier and Cole Fenske. Back row, from left, are Faith Forsberg, Aria Hanson, Alexi MacDonald, Christian Lindow, Elliott Nolin and Andrew Nelson.

