Rice Lake High School held its Junior and Senior Prom on Saturday night at Mommsen's Harvest Hills.
The theme was Garden of Lights.
The prom committee appreciated everyone who helped plan this year's prom, including Kristin and the staff at Harvest Hills, DJ Paul Baribeau, Weegman's Landscape and Garden Center for the donation of flowers for decorating, Poppy Popcorn and Chetek Bakery for the delicious snacks, Just Imagine Floral for the bouquets for court members, Lorrie Parkman for taking pictures of the court members, and Rice Lake High School administrators and staff for chaperoning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.