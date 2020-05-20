The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recently determined its 2020 civic donations totalling $8,500 will be distributed among 10 local organizations.
Fortnightly, founded in July of 1899, has continually looked for ways to serve and better the community.
The annual Hollyberry Luncheon, a festive holiday event, has been a major source of funding for the organization to meet these objectives.
This year’s recipients are the Back Pack Program, which will receive $2,000; Friends of the Rice Lake Public Library, Pioneer Village Historical Museum, We Share Food Pantry, Rice Lake Senior Center and Rice Lake Area Free Clinic, all $1,000; Benjamin’s House, $600; and Boys and Girls Club of Barron County, Daybreak and Heart Island Family Enrichment Center, all $300.
In addition to scholarships awarded annually to three deserving students, the Fortnightly Club, which presently has close to 160 members, continues to promote community service and betterment with support to local organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.